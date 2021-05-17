CLAT 2021 postponed, registration date extended upto THIS date

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has postponed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 due to the current COVID-19 situaton in India. The last date for CLAT 2021 online application has also been extended to June 15, 2021.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, which stands postponed. The last date for the registration was May 15 which has been extended to June 15.

The decision was taken in an Executive meeting of CNLU on May 15. After the meeting, a notification released by the CNLU, said after reviewing the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT, the Committee resolved that:

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG update students must know

The CLAT-2021 scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021, stands postponed. The new date of the Test will be notified in due course. Further, the last date for submission of the online application has been extended to June 15, 2021.

The candidates who desire to appear in CLAT-2021 are advised to keep visiting the website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Also read BITSAT 2021 exam postponed due to COVID-19, registration date extended upto THIS date

For any assistance, reach us at Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

About CLAT:

CLAT is an entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. The exam is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

Steps to Apply for CLAT 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: on the homepage, register yourself by providing a mobile number

Step 3: Log in with the generated login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the required information

Step 5: Submit all the required documents and make the payment