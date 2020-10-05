CLAT 2020 result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; check merit list, counselling procedure

The Consortium of National Law Universities announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result 2020 on Monday. Candidates who appeared for CLAT 2020 can check their results on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2020 result has been released in the form of a merit list. Individual scorecards can also be downloaded from the official website.

CLAT Result 2020: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'Result' link.

3. Enter login credentials

4. Click on 'View Results'

5. CLAT 2020 merit list or CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the CLAT 2020 result and take a printout for future reference.

CLAT Result 2020: Direct link

Here's the direct link for CLAT results 2020.

To download CLAT 2020 merit list for UG click here.

To download the CLAT PG merit list 2020 click here.

CLAT 2020: Counselling procedure

CLAT counselling 2020 registration will begin from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9 am. "In order to give more time to the candidates to complete the process of registration for counselling, the Counselling Registration process will start at 9:00 am instead of 12:00 noon on October 6, 2020," the statement read.

Only the candidates whose names/ admit card numbers appear in the counselling list can participate in the registration process.

An invite for counselling registration will be sent through SMS and email to the candidates.

Candidates who successfully register for CLAT 2020 counselling by paying the registration fee of Rs 50,000 will become eligible for seat allotment.

Candidates who do not complete the counselling registration process will not be considered for allotment of seat.

CLAT counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The first allotment list will be published on October 9 and the second and third allotment lists will be published on October 11 and 14 respectively.

"Candidates who have not received invit[ations] for the counselling process in the first round may be called during subsequent rounds, in case of vacancies, if any, arises in that particular category," the statement read.