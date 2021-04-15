Class 12 Board exams cancelled: IB cancels Board, other exams as COVID-19 cases surge - details here

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Board has decided to cancel the Class 12 examination, career-related programme and the alternative tasks for the Middle Years Programme amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Board has reportedly released an official announcement to all schools in India that they will follow the Non-exam route in India for the Diploma Programme (Grade 12), Career-related programme and the alternative tasks for the Middle Years Programme.

Several state boards have also announced to postpone the board examinations owing to the rising COVID cases in India.

Union Education Minister announced the cancellation of the CSE exams on Wednesday (April 14) after a high-level meeting with the Prime Minister amid demands for cancelling the exams owing to the rising Coronavirus caseload in the country.

Also read CBSE Board exam 2021: How social media reacted to exam postponement and cancellation

Now that CBSE has cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, all eyes are now on ICSE exams. Students and parents are expecting CISCE to postpone the board exams for class 10, 12 students.

As per the current schedule, the ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021.

Also read CBSE Board exam 2021: How social media reacted to exam postponement and cancellation

The decision on ICSE, ISC Exams 2021 is expected to be released soon. CISCE board might take a decision in line with the CBSE board exams 2021. The class 10 exams might get cancelled while; class 12 exams may get postponed. However, there has been no official update regarding the postponement of the exams. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of CISCE on ICSE, ISC Exams 2021 latest updates.