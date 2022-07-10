Class 10 Board exams to be scrapped under New Education Policy? PIB fact checks

File Photo

Students appearing for Board exams are bombarded with information from all sources. A viral message doing rounds on social media claims that the Class 10 Board exams will be scrapped as per the provisions given in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2022.

The title of the message (in Hindi) reads, "New Education Policy gets Union Cabinet's approval."

"Class 10th Board over, MPhil will also be closed," it claims.

The Government’s Press Information Bureau cleared the air on the claim. “Claim: Under the #NewEducationPolicy, Class 10th Board exams will be abolished,” PIB Fact Check twitter handle wrote.

“This claim is #fake. There is no provision to abolish class 10 board examinations in the new education policy,” it debunked the message.

People were also advised to “not forward such misleading messages.”

Misinformation on Board Exams

The school Board exams are one of the most crucial exams in the lives of students, at par with competitive exams like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE). Due to this significance, threat actors often try to mislead students with erroneous documents masking as official notifications. It can be difficult to verify the authenticity of such documents. Hence, it is advised that students keep an eye on fact-check handles like that of the Government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB).

