Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023: ICSE, ISC board exam schedule, CBSE release date; check latest updates

CBSE has already published sample question papers and question banks for various subjects of Class 10 and Class 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

The exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). As per the schedule, ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 27 and February 13 respectively.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held between  February 27 and March 29, while the Class 12 exams will be held between February 13 and March 31.

CISCE has also stated that the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

As per the official release, the ICSE Class 10 board exams will start on February 27 with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with Biology - Science paper 3 on March 29, 2023.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 in December. CBSE has already announced that final board exam dates, exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023, and the practical exam, the internal assessment will start on January 1, 2023. 

As per the media reports, the CBSE exam 2023 class 10th, and 12th date sheet is likely to release in December. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official websitecbse.gov.in.

CBSE usually release the date sheet for the CBSE board exam for class 10th, and 12th around 90 to 75 days before the exam begins. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.
Step 3: Select your class
Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

