Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 rescheduled: List of states where exams got postponed due to COVID-19

As Coronavirus cases are on the rise all across the country, the clamour for cancelling CBSE exams is also increasing. Parents, students and politicians, among others are requesting the Centre to postpone the CBSE classes 10 and 12 Board exams scheduled to begin in May. However, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh have already postponed or rescheduled the state board exams.

Let us take a look at states where the state board exams have already been postponed or rescheduled:

Punjab:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the postponement of board exams and said: “Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly.”

Chhattisgarh:

Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state on Sunday decided to cancel upcoming Class 10 Board Exams 2021. The secondary (class 10) exam was scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1, said Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE, adding that the decision has been taken due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The CGBSE, however, has not mentioned any change in schedule for the senior secondary (class 12) exams which are scheduled to start on May 3 and end on 24. The CGBSE said that the new dates of Class 10 exams will be announced later.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. According to the revised UP board timetable 2021, Class 10 final exams will be held between May 8 and May 25, 2021, in two shifts. The morning shift exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 pm and afternoon shift exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Delhi:

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government also postponed the Class 9 and Class 11 exams in the state. The exams were scheduled to be held in offline centre-based mode.