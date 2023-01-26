When to expect CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card? Check important dates, paper pattern, sample paper, more

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit card soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Although there has been no official confirmation but various media reports suggest that the admit card for board exam 2023 will be released in January 2023. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit cards will include all important details such as candidates' roll number, exam venue, date, timing, subjects and more. Candidates who have applied to appear for the CBSE Board Exam this year will be able to download the admit cards from the official website, once released.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Exam dates

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 has been scheduled to start on February 15. The class 10 board exam will end on March 21 and the class 12 board exam will end on April 5. The CBSE Board practical exams are underway and they will be concluded on February 14.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in

On the CBSE homepage, click on the ‘Main Website’ tab

The CBSE academic website will open

Click on CBSE 2023 board exam admit card - Class 10 or Class 12 link

A new window will open, enter your credentials to login

CBSE Class 10 or 12 admit card PDF will appear on the screen

Downlaod and take a printout of the same for future use.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 223: Paper pattern

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 will consist of 40 percent competency-based questions for class 10 and 30 per cent for class 12. These competency-based questions will consist of multiple formats including objective-type questions, constructing response-type questions, assertion and reasoning-based questions and case-based questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Sample papers

CBSE has already released the sample question papers for both classes 10, 12 board exams 2023 on September 16, 2022, to help in candidates' preparation. Students can download the sample papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Apart from the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.