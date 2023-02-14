Civil Services Exam: Can candidates withdraw their applications after submission? Here's what UPSC said (file photo)

UPSC CSE 2023: Applications for UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 have already begun in February. And aspirants are gearing up for one of the toughest exams in India which will be held this year on May 28. Many candidates prepare for the UPSC CSE exam for at least 1-2 years, while some apply for it by studying for a few months.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) gives limited attempts to candidates up to a certain age, with some exemption to reserved category candidates. Due to this and other reasons, candidates want to withdraw their applications after submission.

However, in a recent notification, the commission has announced that candidates of the Civil Services Examination will not be able to withdraw their applications after submission. "The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same," it said.

In 2018, the UPSC announced a facility for the withdrawal of applications by candidates after it found that roughly 50 per cent of the 10 lakh-plus candidates who fill in the application forms for the preliminary examination actually write the test.

UPSC Civil Services Exam

The prestigious examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview. After clearing all three stages, candidates become Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officers among other posts according to their ranks.

Candidates can apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination online through the website www.Upsconline.Nic.In. The online applications can be filled up to February 21, 2023, till 6 pm. One can make corrections in any field of the application form from February 22 to 28.

"The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this examination. This window will remain open for seven days from the date of opening of the same, i.E., from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023," it said.