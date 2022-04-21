Civil Services Day 2022: Meet the UPSC toppers of last 5 years

Year after year the toppers of the UPSC examination have proved that dedication can help you achieve anything in life.

Let’s meet the UPSC candidates who topped the civil services examination in the past five years.

UPSC Topper of 2020:

The UPSC CSE examination of 2020 topper – Shubham Kumar belongs to Bihar’s Kathihar district. He is an engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, who had cleared the UPSC CCE Examination in 2019, but quit because scored rank 290.

Soon after clearing his dream examination, Shubham was given the home cadre of Bihar in the Indian Administrative Services.

UPSC Topper of 2019:

The topper of UPSC CSE examination in 2019 was Pradeep Singh from Haryana’s Sonipat district. Pradeep cleared his exam in his fourth attempt. He is now serving in the IAS in his home cadre. On securing the first rank, he said that his father (who is a farmer) is the inspiration for him as he wanted to work for the welfare of the farming community.

UPSC Topper of 2018:

When he first started preparing for the exam, Kanishk Kataria was determined that he will give only two attempts. With his hard work and dedication, he cleared the UPSC CSE exam in his first attempt itself.

Back then, he left his software engineering job at Samsung to join the Commission. Currently, he is serving as the SDO in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu.

UPSC Topper of 2017:

Anudeep Durishetty had set his eyes on the ultimate prize and ensured he was never distracted by anything less. He didn't settle for IRS and topped UPSC with AIR 1 in his fifth attempt. He is currently posted as the District Collector, Bhadradir Kothaguden in Telangana.

UPSC Topper of 2016:

In 2016, Nandini K R from Karnataka’s Kolar district secured the first rank in the civil services examination. Nandhini is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ballari Zila Parishad.

She appeared for the UPSC exams for the first time in 2014 and later got selected under the IRS category.