Civil Services Day 2022: Meet the UPSC toppers of last 5 years

Headlines

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

'He is not as consistent as Babar Azam': Pakistan World Cup winner makes huge claim on Virat Kohli

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Free electricity, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Viral video: Woman's hot belly dance in stunning green attire to 'Mashallah' song burns internet

10 Rare black animals that radiate beauty, see pics

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

HomeEducation

Education

Civil Services Day 2022: Meet the UPSC toppers of last 5 years

Year after year the toppers of the UPSC examination have proved that dedication can help you achieve anything in life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream of many aspirants across the country. Many students leave their high-paid jobs to fulfil their dreams.

While it is a challenging and hardworking task to become the topper of one of the world’s toughest exams, it is still possible. Year after year the toppers of this examination prove that dedication can help you achieve anything in life.

Let’s meet the UPSC candidates who topped the civil services examination in the past five years.

UPSC Topper of 2020:

The UPSC CSE examination of 2020 topper – Shubham Kumar belongs to Bihar’s Kathihar district. He is an engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, who had cleared the UPSC CCE Examination in 2019, but quit because scored rank 290.

Soon after clearing his dream examination, Shubham was given the home cadre of Bihar in the Indian Administrative Services.

UPSC Topper of 2019:

The topper of UPSC CSE examination in 2019 was Pradeep Singh from Haryana’s Sonipat district. Pradeep cleared his exam in his fourth attempt. He is now serving in the IAS in his home cadre. On securing the first rank, he said that his father (who is a farmer) is the inspiration for him as he wanted to work for the welfare of the farming community.

Also, READ: UPSC CAPF 2022 notification released for 253 Assistant Commandant posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to register online

UPSC Topper of 2018:

When he first started preparing for the exam, Kanishk Kataria was determined that he will give only two attempts. With his hard work and dedication, he cleared the UPSC CSE exam in his first attempt itself.

Back then, he left his software engineering job at Samsung to join the Commission. Currently, he is serving as the SDO in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu.

UPSC Topper of 2017:

Anudeep Durishetty had set his eyes on the ultimate prize and ensured he was never distracted by anything less. He didn't settle for IRS and topped UPSC with AIR 1 in his fifth attempt. He is currently posted as the District Collector, Bhadradir Kothaguden in Telangana.

UPSC Topper of 2016:

In 2016, Nandini K R from Karnataka’s Kolar district secured the first rank in the civil services examination. Nandhini is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ballari Zila Parishad.

She appeared for the UPSC exams for the first time in 2014 and later got selected under the IRS category.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: SC

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

How Hyderabad-born engineer became CEO of world's second-largest company worth $2.3 trillion

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE