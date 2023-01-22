CISF recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for more than 700 constable posts at cisfrectt.in, Check salary, last date

File photo

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications for 451 Constable/Driver cum Pump Operator posts. The application process will commence tomorrow (January 23, 2023). The last date to apply is February 22, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 451 vacancies in the organisation out of which 183 vacancies are for the post of Constable/ Driver and 268 vacancies are for the post of Constable/ Driver cum Pump Operator.

CISF recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 27 years as on February 22, 2023.

CISF recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must have done the Matriculation or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government.

CISF recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The SC/ST/ EMS candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Candidates can apply online for CISF recruitment through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in from January 23 onwards.

CISF recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the website of CISF-www.cisfrectt.in

Fill out the credentials

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit to finish the application process

