Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos with groom Salim Karim go viral

PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

TMC MGNREGA protest begins today; sit-in to be live-streamed: Check latest developments

Nitesh Tiwari addresses criticism around Bawaal for its Holocaust references: 'People were overtly nitpicking...'

Education

CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for 787 Constable/Tradesmen posts at cisfrectt.in, know how to apply

CISF Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment process to conclude soon for temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.cisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is December 20, 2022. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Total: 779 posts 

Const. / Cook: 304 posts
Const. / Cobbler: 6 posts
Const./Tailor: 27 posts
Const. / Barber: 102 posts
Const. / Washer-man: 118 posts
Const. / Sweeper: 199 posts
Const. / Painter: 01 post
Const. / Mason: 12 posts
Const. / Plumber: 04 posts
Const. / Mali: 03 posts
Const. / Welder: 03 posts

Back-log vacancies 

Const. / Cobbler: 01 post
Const. / Barber: 7 posts

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

The candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as of 01.08.2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

Fee payable: Rs 100
Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.

CISF Recruitment 2022 Recrutiment Notification 2022 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 

The online application form begins on November 21, 2022
The last date to apply is December 20, 2022. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode on the official website - www.cisfrectt.in.

