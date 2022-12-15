CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for 787 Constable/Tradesmen posts at cisfrectt.in, know how to apply

CISF Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment process to conclude soon for temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.cisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is December 20, 2022.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Total: 779 posts

Const. / Cook: 304 posts

Const. / Cobbler: 6 posts

Const./Tailor: 27 posts

Const. / Barber: 102 posts

Const. / Washer-man: 118 posts

Const. / Sweeper: 199 posts

Const. / Painter: 01 post

Const. / Mason: 12 posts

Const. / Plumber: 04 posts

Const. / Mali: 03 posts

Const. / Welder: 03 posts

Back-log vacancies

Const. / Cobbler: 01 post

Const. / Barber: 7 posts

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as of 01.08.2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Fee payable: Rs 100

Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

The online application form begins on November 21, 2022

The last date to apply is December 20, 2022.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode on the official website - www.cisfrectt.in.