CISF Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies announced for 249 head constable posts, apply at cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications for 249 posts of Head Constable (General Duty) posts against Sports Quota has been released. Interested candidates can apply online for GD Constable through the official website, cisf.gov.in. The last date to apply for CISF Recruitment 2022 is March 31, 2022. For the Northern region, the last date to apply is April 7, 2022, till 5 pm.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details:

Post: Head Constable (General Duty)

Total Vacancies: 249

Pay Scales And Other Allowances: Head Constable (GD) - Pay matrix Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time

CISF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

Age Limit: Between 18 to 23 years as of August 01, 2021. (The candidate should not have been born, earlier than 02.08.1998 and later than 01.08.2003).

Selection Procedure: All candidates who submit the Application along with requisite certificates in response to this advertisement by the closing date i.e. 31.03.2022 and time and whose applications are provisionally accepted and found to be in order as per the terms and conditions of this Notification, will be assigned Roll Numbers and issued admit card to appear in the recruitment process i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Trial Test & Proficiency Test. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will be issued Admit Cards for the next stages of the examination i.e. Medical Examination.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Notification: cisf.gov.in/cisf