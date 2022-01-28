Search icon
CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Assistant Sub Inspector - Eligibility, Last date

Candidates who are interested can apply by visiting the official website of CISF - cisf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). Candidates who are interested can apply by visiting the official website of CISF - cisf.gov.in. 

Keep in mind, the last day to apply for these posts is February 5, 2022.

Other Links for applying for the post:  
- https://www.cisf.gov.in
- https://www.cisf.gov.in/cisfeng/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/3815.pdf

The CISF is looking to hire at least 647 posts via this recruitment drive. 

Important Date for CISF ASI Recruitment 2022:

- Last date to apply - February 5

Vacancy Details:

Total No. of Posts – 647

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should be graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have 35 years as of 01.08.2021.

 

