CISF Recruitment 2022: Application process for 787 Constable/Tradesmen posts to end SOON at cisfrectt.in, know last date

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is December 20, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment process for temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force to end soon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.cisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is December 20, 2022. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Total: 779 posts 

Const. / Cook: 304 posts
Const. / Cobbler: 6 posts
Const./Tailor: 27 posts
Const. / Barber: 102 posts
Const. / Washer-man: 118 posts
Const. / Sweeper: 199 posts
Const. / Painter: 01 post
Const. / Mason: 12 posts
Const. / Plumber: 04 posts
Const. / Mali: 03 posts
Const. / Welder: 03 posts

Back-log vacancies 

Const. / Cobbler: 01 post
Const. / Barber: 7 posts

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

The candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as of 01.08.2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

Fee payable: Rs 100
Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.

CISF Recruitment 2022 Recrutiment Notification 2022 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 

The online application form begins on November 21, 2022
The last date to apply is December 20, 2022. 

CISF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode on the official website - www.cisfrectt.in.

