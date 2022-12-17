CISF Recruitment 2022: Application process for 787 Constable/Tradesmen posts to end SOON at cisfrectt.in, know last date

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment process for temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force to end soon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.cisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 787 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is December 20, 2022.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Total: 779 posts
Const. / Cook: 304 posts
Const. / Cobbler: 6 posts
Const./Tailor: 27 posts
Const. / Barber: 102 posts
Const. / Washer-man: 118 posts
Const. / Sweeper: 199 posts
Const. / Painter: 01 post
Const. / Mason: 12 posts
Const. / Plumber: 04 posts
Const. / Mali: 03 posts
Const. / Welder: 03 posts
Back-log vacancies
Const. / Cobbler: 01 post
Const. / Barber: 7 posts
READ | OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3481 Medical Officer posts at opsc.gov.in, know eligibility, last date to apply
CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as of 01.08.2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Application fee
Fee payable: Rs 100
Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember
The online application form begins on November 21, 2022
The last date to apply is December 20, 2022.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode on the official website - www.cisfrectt.in.