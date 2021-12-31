CISF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 249 Head Constable posts - Check Salary, Eligibility

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Head Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of CISF. The process of applications have already begun and will take place online.

Details of Vacancy:

The total number of individuals the CISF is looking to hire through this recruitment is 249. Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts till March 31, 2022.

Out of the 249 vacancies, 68 will be allotted to female candidates and 181 will be allotted to male candidates.

Required Eligibility:

To apply for these posts, the candidates should have passed the class 12 exam from a recognised board. The candidate must play sports on a state or national level.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Physical Selection Test (PST), Document Verification, Trial Test and Proficiency Test Result. Under the recruitment process.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the candidates applying for these posts should be between the age of 18 to 23 years of age. Notably, candidates can be selected and posted anywhere in the country or abroad.

Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 25,500 per month on the basis of the level-4 pay matrix.