CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Government job vacancies for 249 posts, apply at cisfrectt.in - Check last date, salary

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications for 249 Head Constable (general duty) in the central industrial security force against sports quota for the year 2021. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of CISF, on cisfrectt.in. The last date to apply is March 31, 2021.

CISF Recruitment Details:

The total number of individuals the CISF is looking to hire through this recruitment is 249. Out of the 249 vacancies, 68 will be allotted to female candidates and 181 will be allotted to male candidates.

CISF Recruitment 2021 Head Constable (GD) pay scale - Pay matrix Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

CISF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility:

To apply for these posts, the candidates should have passed the class 12 exam from a recognised board. The candidate must play sports on a state or national level.

CISF Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

All candidates who submit the Application along with requisite certificates in response to this advertisement by the closing date i.e. 31.03.2022 and time and whose applications are provisionally accepted and found to be in order as per the terms and conditions of this Notification, will be assigned Roll Numbers and issued admit card to appear in the recruitment process i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Trial Test & Proficiency Test. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will be issued Admit Cards for the next stages of the examination i.e. Medical Examination.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the candidates applying for these posts should be between the age of 18 to 23 years of age. Notably, candidates can be selected and posted anywhere in the country or abroad.

Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 25,500 per month on the basis of the level-4 pay matrix.

CISF Recruitment 2021 notification: Click here