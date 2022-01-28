CISF Constable (Fire) Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced at cisf.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications for 1149 Constable-Fire (Male). The last date to apply is March 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cisf.gov.in.

CISF Constable-Fire Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Constable-Fire (Male)

No. of Vacancy: 1149

Pay Scale: 21,700 – 69,100/- Level-3

CISF Constable-Fire Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with a science subject.

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Net Banking, by using Debit or Credit cards and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

For UR, EWS & OBC categories: 100/-

For SC/ST/ESM Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the CISF website cisfrectt.in.

Starting date for online application submission: January 29, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 04, 2022

CISF Constable-Fire Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination (CBT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

CISF Constable-Fire Recruitment 2022 Notification: cisfrectt.in/notifications