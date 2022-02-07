ICSE, ISC Term-1 2022 results to be declared shortly - Details at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the results of ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 today, February 7. The results are likely to be announced at 10 am on the official website - cisce.org.

Here's how you can check your ICSE, ISC results:

- Visit the official website of CISCE – cisce.org

- Click on 'ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22' Keep in mind that these links will be activated at 10 am

- Once clicked on the link mentioned above, students will have to enter their Unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA

- Once logged in, students will be able to review their results

- Students can then download their results and keep it for future reference

In case the website crashes, students can also view their results via SMS. Students can type in "ICSE/ISC xxxxxxx (Seven Digit Unique ID)" and send it to 09248082883.