ICSE, ISC Term-1 2022 results to be declared shortly - Details at cisce.org

The CISCE will shorty announce the results for both class 10 and 12 Term-1 exam at 10 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the results of ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 today, February 7. The results are likely to be announced at 10 am on the official website - cisce.org.  

Here's how you can check your ICSE, ISC results: 

- Visit the official website of CISCE  – cisce.org

- Click on 'ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22' Keep in mind that these links will be activated at 10 am 

- Once clicked on the link mentioned above, students will have to enter their Unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA

- Once logged in, students will be able to review their results

- Students can then download their results and keep it for future reference

In case the website crashes, students can also view their results via SMS. Students can type in "ICSE/ISC xxxxxxx (Seven Digit Unique ID)" and send it to 09248082883. 

