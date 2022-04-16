CISCE to release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 soon at cisce.org, know how to download hall ticket

File photo

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to release the admit card soon for ICSE, ISC Exams 2022. CISCE admit card for ICSE 10th and ISC 12th are for the semester 2 board exams. Candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website - cisce.org once released. However, the official date to release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards 2022 has not been announced yet.

Also Read: SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

According to media reports, CISCE admit cards are likely to be released by next week.

CISCE the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be held from April 26 whereas the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be conducted from April 15.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: How to Download

- Go to the official website- cisce.org

- On the homepage, click on the ICSE, ISC admit card 2022 link

- Enter your required details- log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth

- Admit card will appear on the screen

- Download ICSE, ISC hall ticket, and take a printout for further reference.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card released 2022 for private candidates at cbse.gov.in, direct link

The ICSE semester 2 exams will be concluded on May 23, while the ISC semester exam will end on June 13, 2022.