ICSE, ISC Board exams 2022: Important update for Class 10, 12 students

ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 12) students have to appear for two examinations for the academic year 2021-22. The academic year will be divided into two semester - the first semester exams will be held in November and the second semester exams will be held in March or April.

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) informed that the total syllabus has been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and each semester will 50% syllabus each.

Change in exam pattern

The exam pattern has also been changed with the first semester having multiple choice question (MCQ) papers. The second semester will be held on either offline or online mode depending upon the pandemic situation at that time. The reduced syllabus and exam pattern have been released at cisce.org.

The CISCE circular read that the question paper for each semester exam will be 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. Along with the two-semester exams, the CISCE will also hold practical or project work if the situation is conducive the practicals will be held in schools, else the same will be held in virtual mode, the Board informed.

Schools will have to upload marks for practicals exams and have to also maintain a record of all the work done by a student for practical/projects as well as internal assessment. The CISCE may ask schools to send samples of work done by students if needed.