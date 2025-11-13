CISCE time table 2026 for Class 10, 12 released: Check ICSE, ISC board exam schedule here

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role
EDUCATION
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams, scheduled to be held in February. Approximately 2.6 lakh students will appear for the ICSE Class 10 exam and 1.5 lakh for the ISC Class 12 exam.
For ICSE Class 10, the schedule covers 50 subjects, and for Class 12, it covers 75 subjects. Moreover, candidates are advised to reach exam centres 30 minutes early. Before writing the answers, students should carefully read the question paper, using the 15 minutes allotted for the same.
Results are expected in April-May 2025.
The ICSE Class 10 exams will begin on 17 February 2026 and conclude on March 30, 2026; Class 12 exams will begin on February 12 and conclude on April 6, 2026. Students will take the exam across core subjects, languages, and electives.