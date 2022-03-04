CISCE Term 2 board exams 2022: Date sheet for ICSE, ISC released - Check timetable here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released its date sheet for both ICSE and ISC Term 2 board exams 2022 on Tuesday.

The exams will begin on April 25 for both classes 10 and 12. Students can check their exam schedule on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.

Notably, as per the Term 2 date sheet, exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

Here are the date sheets of classes 10 and 12 for CISCE term 2 examinations 2022:

ICSE Class 10 Date sheet:

- April 25 - English Language – English Paper I

- April 26 - Literature in English

- April 28 - History & Civics

- April 29 - Environmental Science

- May 3 - Mathematics

- May 5 - Geography

- May 6 - Hindi

- May 10 - Physics – Science Paper 1

- May 12 - Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages

- May 13 - Chemistry

- May 16 - Biology

- May 18 - Group III Elective

- May 19 - Economics, Group 2 elective

- May 20 - Commercial Studies

ISC Class 12 Date sheet:

- April 25 - English Paper 2

- April 26 - English Paper 1

- April 28 - Chemistry

- April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.

- May 2 - Physics

- May 4 - Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages

- May 5 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics

- May 6 - Commerce

- May 7 - Mass Media & Communication

- May 9 - Mathematics

- May 11 - Biology

- May 13 - Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science

- May 14 - Home Science

- May 17 - Economics

- May 20 - Accounts

- May 23 - History

- May 25 - Sociology

- May 27 - Political Science

- May 30 - History

- June 1 - Psychology

- June 3 - Physical Education

- June 4 - Legal Studies

- June 6 - Business Studies