CISCE Term 2 board exams 2022: Date sheet for ICSE, ISC released - Check timetable here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released its date sheet for both ICSE and ISC Term 2 board exams 2022 on Tuesday.
The exams will begin on April 25 for both classes 10 and 12. Students can check their exam schedule on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.
Notably, as per the Term 2 date sheet, exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours.
Here are the date sheets of classes 10 and 12 for CISCE term 2 examinations 2022:
ICSE Class 10 Date sheet:
- April 25 - English Language – English Paper I
- April 26 - Literature in English
- April 28 - History & Civics
- April 29 - Environmental Science
- May 3 - Mathematics
- May 5 - Geography
- May 6 - Hindi
- May 10 - Physics – Science Paper 1
- May 12 - Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages
- May 13 - Chemistry
- May 16 - Biology
- May 18 - Group III Elective
- May 19 - Economics, Group 2 elective
- May 20 - Commercial Studies
ISC Class 12 Date sheet:
- April 25 - English Paper 2
- April 26 - English Paper 1
- April 28 - Chemistry
- April 30 - Elective English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
- May 2 - Physics
- May 4 - Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages
- May 5 - Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
- May 6 - Commerce
- May 7 - Mass Media & Communication
- May 9 - Mathematics
- May 11 - Biology
- May 13 - Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
- May 14 - Home Science
- May 17 - Economics
- May 20 - Accounts
- May 23 - History
- May 25 - Sociology
- May 27 - Political Science
- May 30 - History
- June 1 - Psychology
- June 3 - Physical Education
- June 4 - Legal Studies
- June 6 - Business Studies