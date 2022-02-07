CISCE Term 1 Board results declared - How to check ICSE, ISC results via SMS

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared its ICSE and ISC results for Term 1 board exams 2022 on February 7 at 10 am. All students awaiting their results can check their scores at cisce.org

But in case the website crashes since so many students will be checking their scores, here's how you can your results by sending a text.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Key in the requisite details, including class, enter a unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a printout for further reference.