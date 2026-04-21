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CISCE Results 2026: ICSE and ISC scorecards expected soon, check result date and how to download

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CISCE Results 2026: ICSE and ISC scorecards expected soon, check result date and how to download

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce ICSE and ISC Results 2026 soon, likely in late April or early May.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 08:50 AM IST

CISCE Results 2026: ICSE and ISC scorecards expected soon, check result date and how to download
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Students awaiting their board scores under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) may receive their results shortly, as the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) outcomes are expected to be released within the coming weeks.

Result Timeline Expected in Late April or Early May

According to official indications, the ICSE and ISC Results 2026 are likely to be announced either in the final week of April or the first week of May 2026. The council has not confirmed an exact date yet, but past trends suggest that results are typically declared around this period.

Once published, students will be able to access their scorecards online through official platforms.

Where to Check CISCE Results

After the announcement, students can view their marks through the official websites:

cisce.org
results.cisce.org

Digital marksheets may also be available via DigiLocker, allowing students to securely store and access their academic records.

Steps to Download Scorecards

To download results, candidates must visit the CISCE website and select the relevant ICSE or ISC result link. They will need to enter their Unique ID (UID) and Index Number. After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded and saved for future use, especially for college admissions.

Exam Schedule and Coverage

The board examinations for 2026 were conducted earlier this year as per schedule. ICSE Class 10 exams took place from February 17 to March 30, while ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to April 3. The Certificate of Vocational Education results are also expected alongside the main results.

Past Year Performance and Updates

In 2025, CISCE results were declared on April 30. Out of more than 99,000 candidates, over 98,000 passed the examination. Girls once again outperformed boys in overall pass percentage. Students were given options for re-evaluation and improvement exams in selected subjects after the results were released.

Important Advisory for Students

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official CISCE portals for updates. They should avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumours regarding result dates.

With expectations pointing to an imminent release, students across the country are now closely watching for the official announcement of the CISCE ICSE and ISC Results 2026.

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