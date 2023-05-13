Search icon
CISCE Results 2023: Lost your Admit Card? Step-by-step process to get ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 roll number

The ICSE board exams 2023 for class 10 were conducted from 27 February to 25 March and class 12 (ISC) exam from 13 February to 31 March.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Results 2023 for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 is expected to be declared today. However, CISCE has not released any official announcements about the ICSE class 10th and 12th result date 2023. Once announced, ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official website – cisce.org and ciseresults.in.

CISCE Results 2023
ICSE Result, ISC Result: expected today
Time Likely between 3PM to 5 PM

CISCE Result 2023: Step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 Roll Number 

Step 1: Visit CISCE’s official page at cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the 'CISCE Roll Number Finder' section 

Step 3: Enter all the essential details like the candidate’s name, father’s name, and other details to log in.

Step 4: The CISCE admit card details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the information

Step 6: Now, save the details.

