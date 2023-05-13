CISCE Results 2023 likely TODAY: Alternative websites to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results

The ICSE board class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 25 while the class 12 (ISC) exam were held from 13 February to 31 March.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Results 2023 for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 is expected to be declared today. Once announced, ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official website – cisce.org and ciseresults.in.

CISCE Results 2023 Date, time

CISCE Results 2023

ICSE Result, ISC Result: expected today

Time Likely between 3PM to 5 PM

Websites to check:

cisce.org

cisceresults.in

digilocker.gov.in

CISCE Results 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the ICSE 2023 Exam, students must score a total of 33 percent marks out of 100 and for the ISC Class 12 Exam 2023, students must score 35 percent marks in each subjects.