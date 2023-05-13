CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results likely TODAY on cisce.org, know how to check marksheet

Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org and ciseresults.in.

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Results 2023 is all set to be declared for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 students soon. Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org and ciseresults.in.

According to the media reports, ICSE Result 2023 and ISC Result 2023 will be declared today, May 13, 2023 at 3 PM. However, students and parents must note that this viral notice was fake in nature. A notice from 2021 has been purported and edited to make it look like the result date and time had been announced.

CISCE Class 10th/12th Result 2023: List of Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

READ: CISCE Results 2023 likely TODAY: Alternative websites to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results

ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, cisce.org.

Click on the "Download ICSE(Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.” link

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17. The CISCE result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.