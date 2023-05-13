CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results likely TODAY on cisce.org, know how to check marksheet

Headlines

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls; MP Vijay Baghel fielded from CM's constituency

Arjun Tendulkar sends special message to Prithvi Shaw after latter's county stint comes to end due to injury

Chinese youth opt for 'temporary partners' to sidestep complex relationships, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

Indore: 2 killed in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs IRE series opener live

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

HomeEducation

Education

CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results likely TODAY on cisce.org, know how to check marksheet

Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org and ciseresults.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Results 2023 is all set to be declared for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 students soon. Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 on the official website – cisce.org and ciseresults.in.

According to the media reports, ICSE Result 2023 and ISC Result 2023 will be declared today, May 13, 2023 at 3 PM. However, students and parents must note that this viral notice was fake in nature. A notice from 2021 has been purported and edited to make it look like the result date and time had been announced.

CISCE Class 10th/12th Result 2023: List of Websites

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org

READ: CISCE Results 2023 likely TODAY: Alternative websites to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results

ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website, cisce.org.
  • Click on the "Download ICSE(Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.” link
  • Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number
  • Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17. The CISCE result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT, IIM graduate who bagged AIR 68 in UPSC; shared her success mantra for young aspirants

Several villages in Punjab’s Ropar district flooded, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ burns the internet, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s mega Rs 14200 crore investment plan revealed: Maximum Rs 7000 crore share for this lesser-known firm

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE