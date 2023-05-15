Search icon
CISCE results 2023: Five ISC students secure 1st rank, nine ICSE students score 499 marks

ICSE students scored 98.94%, while 96.93% is the pass percentage for ISC students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already announced the result for the ISC and ICSE on May 14, 2023. Students can visit the official websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org to check results. The pass percentage of ICSE students is 98.94% and for ISC students 96.93%.

Nine students received a score of 99.8%, secured first position. Forty students had a score of 99.6%, secured second postion. 117 applicants, with a disproportionate disparity in percentages, took third place with 99.4% in English and the top four disciplines.

The nine toppers are Rushil Kumar (Jamshedpur), Annanya Karthik (Bengaluru), Shreya Upadhyay (Mumbai) Advay Sardesai (Mumbai), Tanay Sushil Shah (Mumbai), Hiya Sanghavi (Mumbai), Yash Manish Bhasein (Thane), Avishi Singh (Agra) and Sambit Mukhopadhyay (Purba Bardhaman, Bengal).

Five ISC students secured first position with a score of 99.8%, 14 students secured second position with 99.5% and 30 third spot with 99.2%. The five toppers are Riyaa Agarwal (Guwahati), Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Thane), Mohd Aryaan Tariq (Lucknow), Subham Kumar Agarwal (Bhaktinagar, Bengal) and Manya Gupta (Kolkata).

The 63 written subjects conducted by the ICSE examination include 2 classical languages, 14 foreign languages, and 21 Indian languages. The ISC test is written in 47 courses, 12 of which are Indian languages, 3 of which are foreign languages, and 1 of which is a Classical language.

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Category wise pass percentage

ISCE

  • SC: 98.36%
  • ST: 96.92%
  • OBC: 98.98%

ISC

  • SC: 96.15%
  • ST: 95.58%
  • OBC: 96.90%

