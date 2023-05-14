Search icon
CISCE Result 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results TODAY, know how to check at cisce.org, ciseresults.in

Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to declare ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 today (May 14). ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results will be announced today at 3pm. Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

CISCE Results 2023 Date, time
 
CISCE Results 2023
ICSE Result, ISC Result: expected today
Time Likely between 3PM to 5 PM
 
Websites to check: 

  • cisce.org
  • cisceresults.in
  • digilocker.gov.in

ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?

  • Go to Digilocker
  • Enter the required credentials - username and password to login.
  • Sync your Aadhar number.
  • On the left sidebar, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.
  • Select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown.
  • Select ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing.
  • Enter the year of passing and roll number as on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card.
  • Click on 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate.
  • Click on the 'Save to Locker's button' to save all the documents for future use.

 

