CISCE Result 2023 DECLARED: Check ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results DIRECT LINK here

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results today (May 14). ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results was announced at 3pm. ICSE class10, ISC 12th results is available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC exams 2023.

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were conducted on February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 exams were conducted on February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

CISCE Result 2023 Via SMS

ICSE 10th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

ISC 12th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

Direct link: CISCE result 2023

CISCE Result 2023: Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on the result link available

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download

Keep a print copy of the same for future reference.

CISCE Results 2023

ICSE Result, ISC Result: today

Time: 3 pm

CISCE Result 2023: Direct link

Websites to check:

cisce.org

cisceresults.in

digilocker.gov.in

ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?