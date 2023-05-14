Search icon
CISCE Result 2023 DECLARED: Check ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results DIRECT LINK here

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were conducted on February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 exams were conducted on February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

File photo

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results today (May 14). ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results was announced at 3pm. ICSE class10, ISC 12th results is available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC exams 2023.

CISCE Result 2023 Via SMS

ICSE 10th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.
ISC 12th Result 2023: Type ICSE, give space, type Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

Direct link: CISCE result 2023

CISCE Result 2023: Steps to check the result

  • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  • Click on the result link available
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download
  • Keep a print copy of the same for future reference.

CISCE Results 2023 Date, time
 
CISCE Results 2023
ICSE Result, ISC Result: today
Time: 3 pm

CISCE Result 2023: Direct link 

Websites to check: 

  • cisce.org
  • cisceresults.in
  • digilocker.gov.in

ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?

  • Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in
  • Click on the result link
  • It will redirect to a login page
  • Enter details - Aadhaar/mobile number, security Pin shared by the school, and click on the Sign In button
  • Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

