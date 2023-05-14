CISCE Result 2023 date, time released: Know when, where to check ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results online

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 today (May 14). ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results will be announced today at 3pm. Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.
The ICSE or Class 10 exams were conducted on February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 exams were conducted on February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023.
Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC exams 2023.
CISCE Result 2023: Steps to check the result
- Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
- Click on the result link available
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download
- Keep a print copy of the same for future reference.
CISCE Results 2023 Date, time
CISCE Results 2023
ICSE Result, ISC Result: expected today
Time: 3 pm
Websites to check:
- cisce.org
- cisceresults.in
- digilocker.gov.in
ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?
- Go to Digilocker
- Enter the required credentials - username and password to login.
- Sync your Aadhar number.
- On the left sidebar, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.
- Select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown.
- Select ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing.
- Enter the year of passing and roll number as on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card.
- Click on 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate.
- Click on the 'Save to Locker's button' to save all the documents for future use.