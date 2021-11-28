CISCE postpones ISC class 12 math exam - Check new date here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 Mathematics exam. ISC class 12 Maths exam will now be conducted on December 12. The exam has been rescheduled ‘due to reasons beyond control.’ The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 29.

“The ISC Year 2021- 2022 Semester 1 MATHEMATICS, Examination scheduled for Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2.00 pm, has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control. The said Examination will now be conducted on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2.00 pm," the board’s official statement read.

The ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam started on November 22 with English Paper 2 (Literature in English). The duration of the exam is of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper is multiple-choice questions for the CISCE Class 12 semester 1 exam. ISC Class 12 exams will continue till December 20.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will begin tomorrow (November 29) and will continue till December 16.