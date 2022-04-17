CISCE likely to release ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 today, here’s how to download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the admit cards for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 final examinations today.

Students must note that the admit cards can be download from the official website of ICSE i.e. cisce.org. The ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams have been scheduled to be held between April and June 2022.

While media reports claim that the admit card might be released today i.e. April 17, 2022, there is no official confirmation as of yet.

Based on the examination schedule shared by the CISCE earlier, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 examinations have been scheduled for April 26, 2022.

Also, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be conducted on April 25, 2022.

Timings of examination

Students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations must note that the exams will be conducted for one and a half hour. While the Class 10 exams will be held at 10 AM, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held at 2 PM.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022

Here’s how you can download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 admit card –

Visit the official website of the ISCE i.e. cisce.org.

Click on the "ICSE, ISC admit card 2022" link available on the homepage.

Fill your log-in credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Here, you will see the option of "ICSE/ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022."

Download the ICSE/ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 and save it to your computer.

Don’t forget to take a printout of your admit card for future needs.