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CISCE ISC, ICSE 2026 Result Out: Check how to download Class 10, 12 scorecard via DigiLocker, official website

CISCE Board ISC 12th, ICSE 10th Result 2026: The ICSE (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were held between February 12 and April 3.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

CISCE ISC, ICSE 2026 Result Out: Check how to download Class 10, 12 scorecard via DigiLocker, official website
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CISCE Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) announced the results today, April 30, 2026. Candidates, who appeared in the exam, will be able to access and download their Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards via the council's official portal, cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker using their UID and index number.

The CISCE announced the ISC Class 12 results through an official press conference held in New Delhi. The declaration took place at 11:00 AM, confirming the board’s timeline.

The ICSE (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were held between February 12 and April 3.

Candidates must obtain a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent to qualify in the ICSE Class 10 examination, whereas ISC Class 12 candidates are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass.

How to download scorecard via official website?

Students should follow the given steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "ICSE Examination results 2026" or "ISC Examination results 2026".

Step 3: Select your course, enter your UID, Index Number, Captcha code and click on "Show Result" button.

Step 4: Your scores/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

How to download scorecard via DigiLocker?

Follow the given steps below to download markesheet:

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number

Step 3: Go to the "Education" section on the dashboard and select "Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)"

Step 4: Select respective links for ICSE and ISC marksheet.

Step 5: Enter your UID number, index number.Click on submit.

Note: after completing the entire process correctly, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

 

 

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