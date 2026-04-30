CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2026: 99%+ pass in Class 10, Class 12; Girls outscore boys; Check state-wise pass percentage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The exam, which was held for the ICSE between February 17 and March 30, and for ISC from February 12 to April 6, saw girls outscoring boys.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The exam, which was held for the ICSE between February 17 and March 30, and for ISC from February 12 to April 6, saw girls outscoring boys.

Both exams saw over 99% pass rates, with ISC Class 12: 99.13% pass and ICSE Class 10: 99.18% pass. In ISC Class 12, 99.48% for girls, 98.81% for boys and ICSE Class 10 saw 99.46% for girls and 98.93% for boys.