CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 to release on THIS date? Check latest updates

File Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is yet to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 in which more than 1 lakh students appeared. While CISCE is yet to announce a date and time for the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, reports have said that the results are expected to be out by July 25, 2022.

Once released, students will be able to check their ISC Class 12 Result 2022 results on the official website - www.cisce.org. An official announcement about the result is awaited. A few days back CISCE released the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 so ISC Class 12 Result 2022 is also expected soon.

To access the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, students will require their roll number, unique id, and other login details.

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Tentative date and time

ISC Result 2022 Date: July 25, 2022

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 date confirmation will be done at least one day before.

Students may please note that CISCE usually announces the ISC Results 2022 date and time at least one day before the results are declared. Therefore, the official notice on CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022 is expected very soon at www.cisce.org.

For the unversed, CISCE ISC Class 12 Exam 2022 was held between April 26 to June 13, 2022. Once official updates are available on these CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022, it would be updated on the official website.