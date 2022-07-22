Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 to release on THIS date? Check latest updates

To access the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, students will require their roll number, unique id, and other login details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 to release on THIS date? Check latest updates
File Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is yet to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 in which more than 1 lakh students appeared. While CISCE is yet to announce a date and time for the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, reports have said that the results are expected to be out by July 25, 2022. 

Once released, students will be able to check their ISC Class 12 Result 2022 results on the official website - www.cisce.org. An official announcement about the result is awaited. A few days back CISCE released the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 so ISC Class 12 Result 2022 is also expected soon. 

To access the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, students will require their roll number, unique id, and other login details. 

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Tentative date and time 

ISC Result 2022 Date: July 25, 2022
ISC Class 12 Result 2022 date confirmation will be done at least one day before. 

Students may please note that CISCE usually announces the ISC Results 2022 date and time at least one day before the results are declared. Therefore, the official notice on CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022 is expected very soon at www.cisce.org.

For the unversed, CISCE ISC Class 12 Exam 2022 was held between April 26 to June 13, 2022. Once official updates are available on these CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022, it would be updated on the official website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Arvind Goyal, Moradabad man who donated his wealth worth Rs 600 crore to UP government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.