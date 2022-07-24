ISC Class 12 Result 2022 OUT! 18 students share top rank with 99.75% marks, overall pass percentage 99.38%

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 out | Photo: PTI

The ISC Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared today (July 24) by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE at the official website-- cisce.org. The overall pass percentage in ISC Class 12th exam 2022 has stood at 99.38 per cent.

The top rank for CISCE ISC Class 12 exam 2022 has been shared by 18 candidates with 99.75 per cent marks.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Go to CISCE official website -- cisce.org

Go to the designated ISC result Clas 12 link and select ISC from the course option

Enter unique ID, index number and captcha

Submit and check ISC board result 2022.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to download via DigiLocker

Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Create an account on the app

Enter the mobile number and complete the verification

Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc

Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference



