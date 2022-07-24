Search icon
ISC Class 12 Result 2022 OUT! 18 students share top rank with 99.75% marks, overall pass percentage 99.38%

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 is now out at cisce.org. Check details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 out | Photo: PTI

The ISC Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared today (July 24) by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE at the official website-- cisce.org. The overall pass percentage in ISC Class 12th exam 2022 has stood at 99.38 per cent.

The top rank for CISCE ISC Class 12 exam 2022 has been shared by 18 candidates with 99.75 per cent marks. 

 

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to check 

  • Go to CISCE official website -- cisce.org
  • Go to the designated ISC result Clas 12 link and select ISC from the course option
  • Enter unique ID, index number and captcha
  • Submit and check ISC board result 2022.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to download via DigiLocker

  • Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.
  • Create an account on the app 
  • Enter the  mobile number and complete the verification
  • Enter the required details like email ID, password, etc
  • Download the class 12 mark sheet for further reference


