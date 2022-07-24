CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org: How to check board result, marking scheme here

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 declared | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today (July 24) at the official website-- cisce.org. The CISCE Class 12 Semester 2 exams 2022 were conducted between April 26 till June 13. More than 1 lakh students appeared for the ISC class 12th Exam. Click here to check more details.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Go to CISCE official website -- cisce.org

Go to the designated ISC result Clas 12 link and select ISC from the course option

Enter unique ID, index number and captcha

Submit and check ISC board result 2022

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Marking Scheme

The ISC semester 1 marks of each subject have been divided into two parts. These marks have been added to Semester 2 marks and practical, project marks to arrive at the final marks in each subject. The ISC result 2022 of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 examinations as a whole, will not be declared and those students will be marked absent.

