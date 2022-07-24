Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org: How to check board result, marking scheme here

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 is now out at cisce.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at cisce.org: How to check board result, marking scheme here
ISC Class 12 Result 2022 declared | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today (July 24) at the official website-- cisce.org.  The CISCE Class 12 Semester 2 exams 2022 were conducted between April 26 till June 13. More than 1 lakh students appeared for the ISC class 12th Exam.  Click here to check more details. 

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to check 

Go to CISCE official website -- cisce.org
Go to the designated ISC result Clas 12 link and select ISC from the course option
Enter unique ID, index number and captcha
Submit and check ISC board result 2022

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Marking Scheme 

The ISC semester 1 marks of each subject have been divided into two parts. These marks have been added to Semester 2 marks and practical, project marks to arrive at the final marks in each subject. The ISC result 2022 of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 examinations as a whole, will not be declared and those students will be marked absent. 

Read: ISC Class 12th Result 2022 SHORTLY: Know how to check board result at cisce.org

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.