CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 Topper: Meet Anandita and Aditya, twins who secured top 2 ranks

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 Topper: The 17-year-old twins are students of Scottish High International School Gurugram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result of ISC Class 12 Exam 2022 on July 24 at cisce.org. Anandita and Aditya Misra, the wins from Gurugram have secured first and second positions respectively.

Anandita and Aditya Misra are students of Scottish High International School Gurugram. 

Anandita is one of 18 students who secured top position across India. Anandita got 99.75% and Aditya got 99.5% marks.  A total of 
 students secured rank 1 with 99.75% marks. ABP News spoke to All India Topper Anandita. Anandita Mishra told that she always thought that this would happen. “I want to study economics going ahead and am waiting for a response from a university in Singapore which I am aiming for. After I complete my undergraduate degree, I want to streamline into behavioral economics, that’s what I’m interested in,” she said as quoted by Indian Express

Whereas, Aditya is one of 58 students who have secured second position across the country. Aditya wants to pursue undergraduate degree in the field of Computer Science at universities in Singapore or the United Kingdom.

“My school had prepared well to give us a smooth online learning experience but it was not as easy as learning offline. Personally, I would prefer that if ever in the future such circumstances arrive again, a way should be found to have offline classes,” Aditya told Indian Express.

The overall pass percentage in ISC Class 12th exam 2022 has stood at 99.38 percent. The top rank for CISCE ISC Class 12 exam 2022 has been shared by 18 candidates with 99.75 percent marks. ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students.  

Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
