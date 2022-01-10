CISCE ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 likely to be declared SOON at cisce.org - Know details here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to declare the result of ISC and ICSE Term 1 soon. As per media reports, CISCE is likely to declare the result by next week, that is, on or before January 15, 2022. Once the result is declared, students can check through the official website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

However, CISCE has not announced a confirmed result date. However, it is important to note that no merit list will be announced this week and only a computer-generated marksheet will contain the scores of the students.

"The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e- Pass Certificate Awarded/Pass Certificate Not Awarded/Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," CISCE's official notice read.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Enter the required details - including class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a printout for further reference.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.