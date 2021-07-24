CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2021 to be declared today at 3 pm - How to check online

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be declaring ICSE, ISC result 2021 today (July 24). The ICSE and ISC results for Class 10 and 12 will be announced at 3 pm. The CISCE result will be available on the official website cisce.org and results. Apart from cisce.org website, the result can also be downloaded through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS.

The Council had announced in June that the students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments.

The CISCE class 10, 12 Board examinations 2021 were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon informed through an official circular that, the option of rechecking of ICSE and ISC answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, objections can be raised for the correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the notice read.

Follow these steps to download ICSE Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Results 2021.’ Click on this

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Download your ICSE/ISC results 2021

Step 5: Get a hardcopy for future reference

Students can check the revised syllabus for the 2022 examinations on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org - and can check the Regulations and Syllabus link under the ICSE and ISC tab.