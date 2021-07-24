CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Pass percentage over 99 for class 10, 12 - Details inside

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), on Saturday, announced results for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage.

In the CISCE class 12 results, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2 percent. The board said that like last year, there will be no merit list this time too because of the exceptional circumstances in which results have been prepared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year given the destructive second wave of COVID-19.

CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 percent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 percent while that of boys is 99.66 percent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

A dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors if any, Arathoon said.

The students can check the revised syllabus for the 2022 examinations on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org - and can check the Regulations and Syllabus link under the ICSE and ISC tab.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 for the 2022 exams. The syllabi of English and Indian languages â€‹â€‹for ICSE and ISC 2022 examinations have been reduced. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the disruption in educational activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.