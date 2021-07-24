CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2021 DECLARED: Not happy with board exam marks? Know what you can do

After a long wait, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) finally declared the results of the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24). at 3 pm. Students can check the class 10, 12 results on the council's official website- cisce.org.

CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 percent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 percent while that of boys is 99.66 percent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, CISCE had cancelled the exams for both classes 10 and 12 this year. The board evaluated students on the basis of internal assessments. However, if a candidate has objections regarding the computation of marks, the CISCE Board has a dispute resolution mechanism in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.

If a candidate has objections regarding the computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof. Schools review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks. The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents, and the principal’s remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

“All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notification said.