CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2021 DECLARED: No merit list this year for class 10, 12 - Details here

No merit list this year for classes 10, 12 in view of exceptional circumstances, says CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of classes 10, 12 results today. CISCE has declared results for both ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) today, July 24 at 3pm. A link to check CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2021 is activated cisce.org. No merit list this year for classes 10, 12 in view of exceptional circumstances, says CISCE.

The CISCE result 2021 pass percentage for ICSE is 99.98 percent and ISC is 99.76 percent. Total 219,499 candidates appeared for the ICSE exams. Of which, 118,846 are boys and 100,653 are girls. 99.98% candidates clear CISCE ICSE Class10th this year.

The result of more than 3 lakh students have been declared today. The CISCE result can be downloaded on the official website cisce.org. Apart from cisce.org website the result can also be downloaded through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS.

Students can also get their ICSE or ISC result through SMS. Send the Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format to get CISCE results 2021 on SMS: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

The Council had announced in June that the students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments.

The CISCE class 10, 12 Board examinations 2021 were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

This is to be noted that the Board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon informed through an official circular that, the option of rechecking of ICSE and ISC answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, objection can be raised for the correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the notice read.

ICSE and ISC students can check their result by logging into the CISCE official website:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Follow these steps to download ICSE Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Results 2021.’ Click on this

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Download your ICSE/ISC results 2021

Step 5: Get a hardcopy for future reference