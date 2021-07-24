CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2021 DECLARED: No merit list this year for class 10, 12 - Details here

Headlines

‘When I heard of MS Dhoni…’: WWE stars Zayn, Owens talk about former Indian captain in a viral video

Weather woes: Rain threatens Asia Cup's Colombo leg

Viral video: Australia legend Glenn McGrath battles 3 pythons in his home, watch what happens next

Vicky Kaushal reveals if his, Katrina Kaif's family are pressuring them to give 'good news'

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 postponed, film to release on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather woes: Rain threatens Asia Cup's Colombo leg

Viral video: Australia legend Glenn McGrath battles 3 pythons in his home, watch what happens next

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 postponed, film to release on this date

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

10 reasons why you should eat onions daily 

Diabetes diet: 8 Indian snacks with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

Vicky Kaushal reveals if his, Katrina Kaif's family are pressuring them to give 'good news'

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 postponed, film to release on this date

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui asked to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of rent: Report

HomeEducation

Education

CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2021 DECLARED: No merit list this year for class 10, 12 - Details here

No merit list this year for classes 10, 12 in view of exceptional circumstances, says CISCE

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2021, 03:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of classes 10, 12 results today. CISCE has declared results for both ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) today, July 24 at 3pm. A link to check CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2021 is activated cisce.org. No merit list this year for classes 10, 12 in view of exceptional circumstances, says CISCE.

The CISCE result 2021 pass percentage for ICSE is 99.98 percent and ISC is 99.76 percent. Total 219,499 candidates appeared for the ICSE exams. Of which, 118,846 are boys and 100,653 are girls. 99.98% candidates clear CISCE ICSE Class10th this year.

The result of more than 3 lakh students have been declared today. The CISCE result can be downloaded on the official website cisce.org. Apart from cisce.org website the result can also be downloaded through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS.

Students can also get their ICSE or ISC result through SMS. Send the Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format to get CISCE results 2021 on SMS: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

The Council had announced in June that the students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments.

The CISCE class 10, 12 Board examinations 2021 were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

This is to be noted that the Board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon informed through an official circular that, the option of rechecking of ICSE and ISC answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks". However, objection can be raised for the correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event, a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof,” the notice read.

ICSE and ISC students can check their result by logging into the CISCE official website:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Follow these steps to download ICSE Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Results 2021.’ Click on this

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Download your ICSE/ISC results 2021

Step 5: Get a hardcopy for future reference

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sets new World Record surpassing Virat Kohli

Traders Union Updates 2023 Best Forex Brokers, RoboForex Claims Top Spot

Watch: Sunny Deol blushes when asked about Dharmendra’s advice to hug Amrita Singh ‘tightly’ in Betaab song

Viral video: This primary school teacher's daily routine is spreading joy across internet, watch

‘One Earth One Family One Future’ a perfect theme for G20: Mauritius PM

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE