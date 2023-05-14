Search icon
CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 OUT at cisce.org: Check pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 has been declared at the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 OUT at cisce.org: Check pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details
CISCE CISE, ISC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in. Candidates who appeared for the CISCE board exam 2023 can now check their results from the official website. 

Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the CISCE board exam this year. Candidates can check all latest updates here. 

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Pass percentage 

  • ICSE: 98.94%
  • ISC: 96.93%

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Steps to check marks online

  • Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.
  • Enter your credentials and login.
  • Check your board exam result.

ISC Class 12 toppers 2023: Rank 1 holders 

  • Riyaa Agarwal
  • Ipshita Bhattacharyya
  • Mohd Aryaan Tariq
  • Subham Kumar Agarwal
  • Manya Gupta


ICSE Class 10 toppers 2023: Rank 1 holders 

  • Rushil Kumar
  • Annanya Karthik
  • Shreya Upadhyay
  • Advay Sardesai
  • Yash Manish Bhasein
  • Tanay Sushil Shah
  • Hiya Sanghavi
  • Avishi Singh
  • Sambit Mukhopadhyay

