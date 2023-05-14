CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 OUT at cisce.org: Check pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details

CISCE CISE, ISC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in. Candidates who appeared for the CISCE board exam 2023 can now check their results from the official website.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the CISCE board exam this year. Candidates can check all latest updates here.

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Pass percentage

ICSE: 98.94%

ISC: 96.93%

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Steps to check marks online

Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check your board exam result.

ISC Class 12 toppers 2023: Rank 1 holders

Riyaa Agarwal

Ipshita Bhattacharyya

Mohd Aryaan Tariq

Subham Kumar Agarwal

Manya Gupta



ICSE Class 10 toppers 2023: Rank 1 holders