CISCE extends registration date for improvement exams of ISCE, ISE 2021. Check details

The registration date for improvement exams of ICSE, ISE Exams 2021 has been extended to August 4, 2021. The registration date for improvement exams, which will be conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, earlier was August 1.

ISE, ICSE 2021 candidates, who wish to appear for improvement exams, can apply online on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

Students who are not satisfied with their ICSI, ISC results this year, can appear for improvement exams to get better results using the CISCE's scheme, the board said in an official notice. Candidates who have failed in the ICSI, ISC exams this year can also improve their results through improvement exams. This means if an ICSE student failed to secure a pass certificate but they have passed in English and other three subjects, they can appear for the exam. For an ISC student, if they have passed in English and two more subjects, then they can register themselves for the compartment exams this year.

The ICSE, ISC improvement and compartment exams 2021 will start from August 16.

The requests for transfer of examination centres can be done through the CAREERS portal and they will be activated after candidates will complete registration for the improvement and compartment exam