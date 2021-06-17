CISCE Class 12 results 2021 likely to be declared on this date - know assessment criteria, other key details

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) students who have been waiting eagerly for the Class 12 Board results 2021, here's some good piece of information. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of the cancelled ISC (Class 12) final exams before July 31. The results declared will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessments of Class 11 and 12. The board will consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020.

The Supreme Court of India has directed CBSE and ICSE to upload the assessment scheme on their websites.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (June 17) has submitted its assessment criteria for Class 12 results before the Supreme Court. The apex court had given the board time of two weeks to reach a conclusion regarding their assessment criteria for Class 12. The 12-member committee formed by CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula. As per the formula, 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 final results respectively, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools.

Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, the Central government had declared to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board examinations which were earlier to be held on June 1, 2021.

The time granted to CBSE to finalise their evaluation method was two weeks, whereas CISCE had sought four weeks' time but the court had denied saying that would delay the process for students wanting to study abroad after the results.

To come up with the evaluation criteria, CBSE had set up a 13 members panel to work on the report which was submitted before the apex court. The board also came up with a change in school-based internal assessment and practical test methods. It had asked CBSE affiliated schools to get done with the pending internal assessments online.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal suggested that the results for Class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, should be judged based on the marks obtained by them in class 10, 11 and pre-boards examinations.

Whereas, the class 10 results are expected to be tabulated by June 30 and be declared in July.