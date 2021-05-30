CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Result: BIG UPDATE students should not miss

Amid the rising tension over CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has asked the schools to submit data including the average marks obtained by the students of Class 12 in their class 11 and current session.

The board had earlier postponed CISCE Class 12 exams 2021 due to the rising case of COVID-19 in India. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 4.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 scenario, students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of the Class 12 exam this year, but the board is yet to announce the final decision. The exams for class 10 have already been cancelled by CISCE. The ministry of education is likely to announce the decision on class 12 on June 1, 2021.

“The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates,” CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as ‘strictly confidential'.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examinations. Advocate Mamta Sharma had filed the plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.

The petition filed by advocate Mamta Sharma asked the court to devise an objective methodology to declare the result of class XII within a specific time frame.

The plea stated that for the innocent students of class XII, "step-motherly, arbitrary, inhuman directions" have been issued to postpone their final examination for an unspecified duration.