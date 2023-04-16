CISCE Board Exams 2023: When to expect ISC, ICSE Results? Check tentative dates for class 10, 12 results here

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to declare the result for the Indian School Certificate (Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) exam soon. According to the CISCE timetable 2023 notice, CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared in the month of May 2023. However, CISCE is yet to announce the official result date for classes 10 and 12. Once released, CISCE result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

CISCE Class 10th/12th Result 2023: List of Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, cisce.org.

Click on the "Download ICSE(Class 10)Result 2023/Download ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17. The CISCE result 2023 can be checked from the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.