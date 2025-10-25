CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

CISCE is likely to release the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets by early November 2025. Students can check and download the schedules at cisce.org. Based on past trends, exams are expected between February and April 2026, similar to the 2025 timetable.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination timetables for the 2026 academic session in the coming weeks. Students preparing for the board exams should regularly visit the council’s official website, cisce.org, for official updates and announcements.

Based on previous release patterns, the CISCE Date Sheet 2026 is likely to be published by the first week of November 2025. The upcoming timetable will include details such as subject-wise exam dates, timing, and practical examination schedules for both ICSE and ISC students.

How to Download ICSE Date Sheet 2026

Once released, students can easily access the ICSE Class 10 schedule online by following these steps:

Visit the official CISCE website: cisceboard.org

On the homepage, locate the ‘ICSE Date Sheet 2026’ link in the Notice Board section.

Open the link and view the date sheet in PDF format.

Download or print it for future use.

How to Download ISC Date Sheet 2026

For ISC Class 12 students, the steps remain similar:

Go to cisceboard.org

Click on the ‘ISC Date Sheet 2026’ link available in the Notice Board tab.

Review the PDF document for all subjects and timings.

Save or print a copy for reference.

CISCE Date Sheet Release Trends Over the Years

An analysis of the past few years shows that CISCE typically announces its timetables between November and March of the preceding academic year:

Academic Session - Date Sheet Release Date

2022 - March 1, 2021

2023- March 3, 2022

2024- December 1, 2023

2025- November 25, 2024