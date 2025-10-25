FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

Gold, Silver prices today, October 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik's bond hits breaking point, here's what happened

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya narrowly escapes collision with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay Wishes: Top 10 WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...

Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: These two major state capitals to be

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

CISCE is likely to release the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets by early November 2025. Students can check and download the schedules at cisce.org. Based on past trends, exams are expected between February and April 2026, similar to the 2025 timetable.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 07:21 AM IST

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination timetables for the 2026 academic session in the coming weeks. Students preparing for the board exams should regularly visit the council’s official website, cisce.org, for official updates and announcements.

Based on previous release patterns, the CISCE Date Sheet 2026 is likely to be published by the first week of November 2025. The upcoming timetable will include details such as subject-wise exam dates, timing, and practical examination schedules for both ICSE and ISC students.

How to Download ICSE Date Sheet 2026

Once released, students can easily access the ICSE Class 10 schedule online by following these steps:

Visit the official CISCE website: cisceboard.org

On the homepage, locate the ‘ICSE Date Sheet 2026’ link in the Notice Board section.

Open the link and view the date sheet in PDF format.

Download or print it for future use.

How to Download ISC Date Sheet 2026

For ISC Class 12 students, the steps remain similar:

Go to cisceboard.org

Click on the ‘ISC Date Sheet 2026’ link available in the Notice Board tab.

Review the PDF document for all subjects and timings.

Save or print a copy for reference.

CISCE Date Sheet Release Trends Over the Years

An analysis of the past few years shows that CISCE typically announces its timetables between November and March of the preceding academic year:

Academic Session - Date Sheet Release Date
2022 - March 1, 2021
2023-  March 3, 2022
2024- December 1, 2023
2025-  November 25, 2024

Following this consistent pattern, the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets are expected to be released in early November 2025.

During the 2024–25 session, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to April 5, 2025. Hence, students can expect a similar timeline for the 2026 board exams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Senate committee issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Advancing stability...'
US Senate committee issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Advancing stability...'
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di
Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav named CM face of Mahagathbandhan, RJD leader says...
Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav named CM face of Mahagathbandhan
Pakistan: Days after violent protest, Shehbaz Sharif govt officially bans TLP under anti-terrorism act, leaders to be tried in ATCs
Pakistan: Days after violent protest, Shehbaz Sharif govt officially bans TLP un
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE