CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

EDUCATION
CISCE is likely to release the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets by early November 2025. Students can check and download the schedules at cisce.org. Based on past trends, exams are expected between February and April 2026, similar to the 2025 timetable.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination timetables for the 2026 academic session in the coming weeks. Students preparing for the board exams should regularly visit the council’s official website, cisce.org, for official updates and announcements.
Based on previous release patterns, the CISCE Date Sheet 2026 is likely to be published by the first week of November 2025. The upcoming timetable will include details such as subject-wise exam dates, timing, and practical examination schedules for both ICSE and ISC students.
Visit the official CISCE website: cisceboard.org
On the homepage, locate the ‘ICSE Date Sheet 2026’ link in the Notice Board section.
Open the link and view the date sheet in PDF format.
Download or print it for future use.
How to Download ISC Date Sheet 2026
Go to cisceboard.org
Click on the ‘ISC Date Sheet 2026’ link available in the Notice Board tab.
Review the PDF document for all subjects and timings.
Save or print a copy for reference.
An analysis of the past few years shows that CISCE typically announces its timetables between November and March of the preceding academic year:
Following this consistent pattern, the ICSE and ISC 2026 date sheets are expected to be released in early November 2025.
During the 2024–25 session, the ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to April 5, 2025. Hence, students can expect a similar timeline for the 2026 board exams.